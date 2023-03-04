FILE - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson, a Republican, briefly speaks with reporters, on Feb. 23, 2022, after a kickoff event at a hotel in Lansing, Mich. Businessman Perry Johnson has announced his longshot bid for president. Johnson's campaign says he announced his candidacy to a group of supporters on Thursday, March 2, 2023, hours after he spoke at the opening day of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)