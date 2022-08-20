FILE - A man sleeps on the terminal floor at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Dec. 18, 2017, in Atlanta. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has warned airlines that his department could draft new rules around passenger rights if the carriers don’t give more help to travelers trapped by flight cancellations and delays. The Transportation Department on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, released a copy of the letters, which it said were sent to CEOs of the major U.S. airlines, their regional affiliates, and budget carriers. (AP Photo John Amis, File)