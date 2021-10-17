C.C.’s Elbow Room to open in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD – A new bar and grill dubbed C.C.’s Elbow Room is coming to North Brookfield Road — taking over what once was Sabella’s Pub.
The business is planning to install a vintage U-shaped bar that patrons will come across right as they open the door, since the former U-shaped bar needed a replacement. Owner and operator Cee Cee Ceman told The Freeman she is aiming to open the new community bar sometime before Christmas, although the timeline is tentative.
Ceman said she decided it was time to purchase the bar after her husband passed away a little over a year and a half ago. Ceman has worked in the restaurant industry since she was 15 years old — bartending, waitressing, managing and running a smoothie/café. She has lived in Brookfield for 30 years.
“I took a year to digest everything and this kind of hit me like ‘Cee Cee, you’ve always wanted to do this,’” she said.
Ceman, who has two daughters, said they were excited about her new venture and plan to also hang out at the bar.
She met with the former owner of Sabella’s, who sold her the business, and recently passed away.
“I talked with the owners, I guess other people have tried to buy it and they were interested in keeping it a bar, so they didn’t want to sell it if they were just going to make it a parking lot or something, they wanted to keep it going,” Ceman said.
Plans
Ceman said she could have had a regular bar positioned against the back wall of the building, but she chose the U-shaped bar to encourage new friendships and create an intimate setting.
“The demographic around here is so vast, I could see people coming here before they go to a ball in a ball gown for a few drinks ... and I want the baseball (and softball) teams that I’m going to sponsor sitting right next to them,” she said. “It’s going to be everything.”
The business will offer some food options, such as a Friday fish fry, Reubens and a secret pizza that is yet to be revealed.
Ceman plans to have another bar outside the front of the business with a fenced-in patio area. She also plans to have musicians perform outside and inside and wants to install a large screen outside to watch Packer games.
Ceman also plans to have a jukebox that connects to the phone, gambling machines and TVs installed so patrons can watch games.
She will be working the bar and said she’ll be excited to meet more of the community once she opens.
To learn more about the business, visit the website at https://www.ccselbowroom.com.