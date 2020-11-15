At one place that is both old and new in Germantown, agriculture, family and history will all soon be readily available, along with sausage and pizza.
Old Germantown is set to open on Friday, in time for next weekend, at W148-N12696 Pleasant View Drive. Built on an operational farm that has been running since the 1800s, owned by many different people and families over the years, the new business will start as a small café and sausage maker, with plans to start up a brewery in the winter months.
Scott and Georgene Sommer own Old Germantown, and have built the business with help from their children — Will, a sausage maker, and Erica, who has been part of business development. While this is the year when Old Germantown is finally opening, Scott Sommer said this business, bringing agriculture and farmcraft to the community, has long been in his family’s goals.
“It’s literally been in the planning process for 25 years,” Sommer said.
Scott Sommer said the 120-acre farm includes a wooded area, and about 60 acres of cropland being farmed by a lessee, largely for wheat, corn and soybean. The new building constructed over the past year that houses Old Germantown was built near an older barn used on the farm.
“Having it right on our farm is very advantageous, because it connects you to the people who make the food,” Sommer said.
“History is pretty important to us.”
The café will open with a very limited menu, kicking off with pizzas and a sandwich option next weekend.
“Our opening will be a slow process of product introductions. We open on Friday, Nov. 20 with a limited menu of pizzas from our wood-burning oven. The following Saturday and Sunday will also include our smokehouse pulledpork sandwiches and our own sides,” Sommer said He said the family thought those items would lend themselves to carry-out orders. Given the precautions many are taking during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said they are trying to accommodate everyone safely while still getting Old Germantown up and running.
“Current circumstances require very important health practices for the safety of our guests and staff, and an emphasis of developing convenient methods of serving our customers with takeout orders,” Sommer said."
Developing sausages
While the café will open for takeout and have seating available if needed, Sommer said they are also working on sausage production. He and his son are working on various types and flavors of sausages with the hope of having packaged options available for sale by Thanksgiving, for the holiday season.
In addition to classic Wisconsin sausages, Sommer said there will be different seasoned varieties and different meats used, such as chicken sausages.
“We recognize people are looking for those types of proteins and flavor profiles now,” he said.
While ramping up operations will be a gradual process, Sommer said they have many plans for adding to Old Germantown as time moves on. He said the family will be using some of the land around the business for smallscale agriculture and gardening, once the seasons turn, and next summer they intend on having some small areas of livestock.
“By this time next year, we hope all businesses are back to their normal operations. That will allow Old Germantown to also be a place for community events and the educational opportunities we have had in the plans for years,” Sommer said.
Old Germantown is opening with winter hours of Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, from noon to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. Sommer said customer orders can be picked up by appointment anytime. In the summer season, Sommer said they will have more hours for sausage and farm sales.