WAUKESHA — The Cafe De Arts Roastery in Waukesha is ending the franchising lease agreement with its Sussex location, effective Tuesday.
“To end franchise arguments we have decided to not renew the franchising,” said Cafe De Arts Roastery owners Gulten and Ayhan Munzur in a written statement to The Freeman. “We’ve decided to go in a different direction (and) are working on setting up (an) online store with other companies to provide a different shopping experience for our customers.”
The second Cafe De Arts location was in downtown Sussex at the corner of Main Street and Waukesha Avenue, formerly occupied by Malabar Coast Coffee & Tea. It opened under the Cafe De Arts name in 2018 and was operated by Kartal Mercanli and Serena Masche.
There will now instead be one Cafe De Arts location instead of two, at 830 W. St. Paul Ave. in Waukesha.
The Cafe De Arts Sussex location will continue to operate, but under a new name: Loca Latte. The coffee shop will offer a new menu as well.
Cafe De Arts in Waukesha has expanded its presence and selection in recent years, providing the coffee beans for the Paleo brand cold brew drinks as well as offering their own flavor-infused varieties of cold brew coffee including CBD and cognac.
The roastery is working on an online store to further expand its reach to customers. Ayhan Munzur said he hopes to have it available soon.
“We’re finishing up everything and hopefully in September we are going to be launched,” he said.