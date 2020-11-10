Calibre, Inc. closure to affect over 200 local workers

SAUKVILLE — Calibre, Inc. will be permanently closing both its Grafton and Saukville locations, according to a Department of Workforce Development WARN notice.
“The decision to permanently close Calibre has been prompted by our principal customer’s decision to no longer use our services,” said President Jerry Wachowiak in a letter to the DWD. The company will close in its entirety by Aug. 31, 2021 and 204 employees throughout several counties will be affected.
Calibre expects to begin eliminating positions on Dec. 31, 2020 and expects to complete its closure by Aug. 31, 2021.