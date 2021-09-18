NEW BERLIN — For the first time, New Berlin-based Callisters Christmas will open a seasonal location outside of an area mall. This year, Callisters Christmas plans on selling Christmas ornaments and other holiday items at 16900 W. Bluemound Road, which is located in the strip mall near JoAnn Fabrics and Kirklands.
Callisters Christmas is a multi-generational family business that has been selling Christmas ornaments in area malls since 1991. The business began in shopping mall kiosks, but has since grown.
The Bluemound Road store will open Oct. 28.
“Being family owned, we are beyond excited for this new chapter, it means more time together doing what we love under one roof,” said owner Michele Zelenak.