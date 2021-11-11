WASHINGTON — Tucked into President Joe Biden’s proposed nearly $2 trillion social spending bill is a provision to boost local media through tax incentives meant to help an industry battered by the COVID-19 virus.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act (LJSA), first introduced in July, would provide a local media advertising credit of up to $5,000 in the first year and up to $2,500 in the next four years, covering 80% of advertising costs in the first year and 50% in the following four years.
Other elements of the bill would provide a federal tax credit to local media outlets that hire local news reporters, covering half of compensation up to $50,000 in the first year, and 30% of compensation up to $50,000 in the following four years. To be eligible, reporters would need to meet a minimum of 100 hours of work per quarter.
The Joint Committee on Taxation estimates the cost of the legislation at $1.67 billion over 10 years.
“Journalistic standards, local newspapers and broadcasters play a critical role in holding our elected officials accountable, shining a spotlight on important news and challenging the issue of our community to come to light,” said U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington state, author of several portions of the local journalism bill, during a floor speech Friday.
“The tax incentives in this bill will help local newspapers and digital-only news journalists, and broadcast newsrooms remain financially viable to retain and hire local base journalists to cover local news stories.”
Jessica Keller, editor of two weekly community publications, The Eatonville Dispatch and the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, favors the legislation.
“Journalism, especially community journalism, is so important in this country, and anything to help sustain our organizations is welcome,” she said