WAUKESHA — Capri Communities, one of Wisconsin’s largest providers of senior living in southern Wisconsin, announced they have acquired Aster Assisted Living, Assisted Memory Care and the Drumlin Residences — which will be known as Drumlin Reserve.
In a press release Monday, Capri announced they have also assumed management of Drumlin Tower and Olde Town Apartments on the same campus.
The campus is home as well to a condominium community and a mixed-use development and restaurant.
Capri Communities manages 25 locations including standalone independent living to integrated independent living, assisted living and memory care campuses.
Drumlin Reserve will include independent living, supportive assisted living and engaged memory care. The open-concept senior living apartments include underground, heated parking and natural surroundings. Capri has been operating the campus since May 2020 and has achieved 95% occupancy.
“The culture of the Drumlin residents and previous management are a great fit for the Capri family,” said Jim Tarantino, Capri Communities CEO. “We take a unique, personalized approach to senior care and our highly experienced team of professionals are committed to providing the best resident experience possible. Drumlin Reserve is a high quality, beautiful campus – one which fits perfectly in our portfolio. With Vista West construction underway on Madison’s far west side, along with this acquisition, we now have three wonderful housing options to provide seniors in Dane County.”