BROOKFIELD — When the pandemic hit and the country got put into lockdown mode in March, Captivate Exhibits went from having its best year to having no sales, making it clear something had to be done quickly.
All employees were asked to brainstorm and they came up with a number of options, including incorporating Captivate Exhibits’ technology for building exhibits for trade shows into tiny homes or “she sheds” called Enclave Outdoor Structures, said Captivate Exhibits President Richard L. Magliocco.
From there, the staff at Captivate Exhibits got to work on the creative design and developed eight models that are pre-engineered and come as a kit to a job site. They will typically be installed in one to two days, depending upon complexity.
Magliocco said the Enclave Outdoor Structures have been highly popular on the West Coast, as well as attracting overall interest from people looking to establish a home office during the pandemic. Then, Captive Exhibits created the personal protective equipment supply chain for schools, businesses, government buildings, etc.
“We have supplied equipment to many schools, libraries, businesses throughout Wisconsin. Then one of our strategic partners developed the idea of temporary quarantine rooms which made a lot of sense since not all schools have rooms/space available to quarantine individuals until they can be picked up. We are actually looking into vaccination rooms for large-scale vaccination distribution,” Magliocco said. “We also pivoted into interiors and corporate environments and have designed and built a number of interior projects.”
Some of the PPE equipment options that Captivate Exhibits offers includes hygiene barriers, protective masks, hand-sanitizer stations and floor decals.
The temporary quarantine rooms follow CDC guidelines and come in five configurations ranging in price from about $2,100 to $2,800. They are marketed as easy to clean and sanitize and are portable and modular to adapt to any environment.
New name
During the period of reinventing its products, the Brookfield company also changed its name from Exhibit Systems to Captivate Exhibits.
Magliocco said the name change had been planned for the second quarter of 2020, but when the lockdown happened it pushed the name change back to September.
“As we experienced our growth, we realized Exhibit Systems’ name was not representing the full spectrum of capabilities we provide. So, after some self-reflection and many conversations, we have decided it is the right time to rebrand our company to Captivate Exhibits,” reads a letter to clients.
The new name was intended to reflect that the company is more than a “systems” display building.
“In fact, we are designing and fabricating more custom exhibits than ever before. Our growth strategy is to involve our clients with greater and enhanced options, more collaboration, expanded capabilities to exceed your needs and with more of the same outstanding customer service you have come to expect,” reads the letter.
Captivate Exhibits, according to the letter, is intended to be an extension of a company’s marketing, sales and event teams by creating a branded experience for trade shows, conferences, product showrooms, corporate interiors, virtual trade shows and more.
During the pandemic, Captivate Exhibits did shrink due to financial strain. Magliocco said the company lost about 60% of its business during the pandemic and had 36 full-time employees as of mid-March; however, that number is down to nine employees with a mix of full time and part time.
New marketing
In addition to helping clients market themselves, Captivate Exhibits has found itself needing to market its new line of products, including its Enclaves, which Magliocco says the company views as a whole new division, even if the trade show industry comes back.
Magliocco said so far the “Pay for Click program has generated unbelievable impressions and a lot of interest in the last two months primarily in southeastern Wisconsin, Madison and northern counties of Illinois. We are just going to begin to enlarge that area to the Nashville, Memphis and St. Louis areas.”
The future
Magliocco said he believes the trade show industry will come back, but it will take time to return to its pre-COVID lockdown size.
“We anticipate the second half of year to things to pick up significantly. People want to be with people and return to some normalcy,” Magliocco said.
He is predicting the trade show industry won’t be strong until 2022 or 2023, resulting in the industry being a mix of in-person and virtual trade shows and events for a couple of years.
Captivate Exhibits will continue to promote its corporate interiors and environments, as well as a strong push of its Enclaves going into spring 2021.
“This has been the toughest year in my over 40 years in business. You can budget, manage and lead in a downturn or recession; however, I have never experienced managing when sales go to $0 in one day. All you can do is keep your head up, see what else you can do with the skills and talents of your employees and stay optimistic,” Magliocco said.