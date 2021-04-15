OCONOMOWOC — Home decor boutique and art gallery Carol Ann’s Gracerie is set to open on April 30 at 521 Westover St. featuring themed rooms filled with art and accessories created by local artists and craftsmen.
Beth Johnson, the executive director of Carol Ann’s Gracerie, announced the store will open prior to Mother Day’s in honor of the store’s namesake, Johnson’s mother.
“Opening a store during a global pandemic might not be a logical business decision,” Johnson said. “But it is the kind of thing my mother would have believed in. She promoted courage and faith. We all have been home more and a store that promotes the ‘feels’ of home is always welcome in the community.”
To celebrate the opening, the store is offering a 20% sale store-wide on merchandise April 30 through May 2, excluding art in the art gallery.
The store will be open on Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, the store is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.