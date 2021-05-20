OCONOMOWOC — Carol Ann’s Gracerie, one of Oconomowoc’s newest home decor boutiques and art galleries, is hosting a ribbon-cutting next month to kick off its business at 521 Westover St.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on June 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the store to commemorate its grand opening. The ribbon-cutting will feature live music, food, door prize drawings and art activities for kids.
As part of the event, the Gracerie will have a 20% sale storewide from June 4 to June 6, excluding art in the art gallery.
Carol Ann’s Gracerie is a home decor boutique and art gallery featuring themed rooms filled with art and accessories created by local artists and craftsmen as well as high-quality accent pieces, antiques and up-cycled furniture.
For more information about the store visit carolsannsgracerie.com. Artists interested in inquiring about the store can email carolannsgracerie@gmail.com.