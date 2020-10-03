WAUKESHA — Carroll University has named Tiffany Wynn as its new vice president of marketing and communications.
Wynn has worked professionally in marketing and communications, and held prominent roles in local government, education and health care. “She created and established best practices, processes, workflows, brand architecture and capacity around marketing communication efforts,” the university said, in a statement.
“We are very pleased to have Tiffany lead Carroll University’s marketing as we continue to expand our reputation during a time of significant progress and to work collaboratively with our campus community to create dynamic and engaging communications that tell the Carroll story,” said Carroll President Cindy Gnadinger in a statement.
Wynn, who was previously senior PR strategist at Carroll, was most recently director of marketing and public relations for Vivent Health, directing the organization’s internal and external marketing strategies, branding efforts and awareness campaigns.
“I wholeheartedly believe in the power of higher education and its ability to transform communities when you work to increase access to its many benefits,” Wynn said. “That is what Carroll University is doing, increasing access and awareness of one of the best universities in Wisconsin, and I am happy to join the team to continue pushing its powerful mission forward. I am honored that my career path has led me back to Carroll, and I now get to serve the university in a greater capacity and in a more meaningful way.”
Wynn is vice president of the Board for Grateful Girls, a nonprofit organization geared to inspire, motivate and encourage girls, teens and women of all ages. She also serves on Professional Dimension’s charitable fund board as secretary, and on the board for Independence First, a nonprofit committed to inclusion and independent living for people with disabilities.
She graduated from Mount Mary with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and received her MBA from Alverno College.