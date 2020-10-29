Carroll’s Idea Lab launches programs for business leaders

WAUKESHA — Carroll University is celebrating its recently opened Idea Lab with a new slate of programs for regional business leaders.
Based in Carroll’s Frontier Hall, 210 N. Grand Ave., Waukesha, the Idea Lab is home to the Analytics and Business Intelligence Consortium at Carroll’s School of Business. ABIC’s first program of the season will be “Data Privacy: Competing in a Digital Economy,” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. Speakers will be Bill King, founder of King Innovation, and Sarah Sargent, from the data privacy and cybersecurity practice group at Godfrey & Kahn.
“We’re excited to resume ABIC programs in our Idea Lab,” said ABIC Director John Gnadinger, in a statement. “At Carroll, we’re committed to providing thoughtprovoking content such as this event on data privacy concerns. We also look forward to using Idea Lab as a space to collaborate with business leaders to address their needs. Our goal is to create mutually beneficial, meaningful partnerships between businesses and Carroll. We can provide talented scholars and expert business faculty while, in turn, these projects could provide invaluable, experiential learning for our students.”
The Idea Lab includes flexible spaces that can be configured for conferencing, research, study or individual work, and features garage doors that can be raised or lowered to create varying room sizes. Equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi and bright, high-resolution monitors for presentations and virtual meetings, it includes three private cubicles and two height-variable workstations. It also can serve as an event space, with kitchen facilities and catering by Chartwells, making event planning easy.