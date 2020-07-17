WAUKESHA – The Carroll University School of Business has been granted membership by the EFMD, a globally recognized membership organization and accrediting body for business schools, business school programs and corporate universities. Carroll’s School of Business is the only institution of higher learning in Wisconsin to achieve this recognition.
“We are pleased to join this globally distinguished association of management, education and development,” said Carroll President Cindy Gnadinger, in a statement. “The EFMD’s sense of moral and ethical responsibility meshes well with our heritage, our practices, our Ethos and all that we stand for. This accomplishment also supports several goals in our strategic
plan, which include building a worldclass School of Business facility, leveraging partnerships that focus on entrepreneurial thinking and growing the Carroll brand.”
Carroll School of Business Dean Hamid Akbari said three elements were critical in deciding Carroll’s acceptance into the organization: its tradition of cross-cultural experiences for students, a sense of moral and ethical responsibility, and the partnerships Carroll has forged — and continues to forge — with the community.