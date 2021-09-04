Carroll University pioneering esports future

WAUKESHA — It’s not uncommon for high schoolers to work tirelessly at their sport of choice and refine their skills in the hopes of competing at the college level, but that dynamic is no longer exclusive to football, basketball and baseball. At Carroll University, esports are on the table and a student’s ability to land combos as Doomfist in Overwatch isn’t so different than making sure they’re in the right place to catch a pass and carry it into the end zone.
Head Esports Coach and Assistant Director of Campus Recreation Kristian Pullam said he remembers playing on a Sega Genesis growing up, as well as putting in the work on the Nintendo 64 on titles like Mario, Goldeneye and more. He said things really took off when he upgraded to the Playstation 3 and it became his way of staying in touch with friends after the family moved from Texas to Wisconsin.
“It’s really just become a community for me,” Pullam said.
The Carroll esports program began last year, and currently has 60 registered members. Teams are formal organizations specializing in particular games, like Overwatch, League of Legends, Super Smash Brothers, Rainbow 6, and more — the more casual scene has games like Madden and FIFA.
Players compete in the Esports Center, where there are a dozen high end gaming PCs available, each set up with Alienware and Corsair peripherals to give a competitive edge. There’s also a Playstation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch available on 75 inch 4k displays. The center is available to both the competitive teams and the general Carroll community.
Pullam said he sees things going in a similar direction to other extracurricular activities at the college level. He said just as there is often a weight room for varsity teams and one for the general student body, both make use of a space together; he envisions a similar development for college esports.
The esports center has given Carroll a recruiting edge, too. Three students are at the university on scholarships and committed to the school specifically for esports — scholarships can go up to $2,500.
Although esports are popular with computer-based majors, Pullam said participation is by no means dominated by any particular academic focus area.
“It’s pretty all over the place,” he said.
Students don’t actually have to come into the center to sync up with teammates. Pullam said it’s common for half the team to be in the center while the other half is participating from their personal gaming stations. They stay in communication in real time using the voice and text chat program Discord.
Helps students grow into adults, coach says
Even for those looking to participate in esports from a more recreational rather than competitive standpoint, the activities available help do more than just kill time. Pullam said gaming with a team can cultivate hand-eye coordination, time management, critical thinking, adaptability and above all teamwork and communication.
“Teamwork is really huge (and) at the forefront,” he said. “This is helping them grow into an adult, into a professional (in) whatever space they want to go in ... I think it strengthens your mind more than a lot of people give it credit.”
Currently the two games with the most participation at the competitive level are Overwatch and League of Legends.
Pullam said as more students learn that the space is there on campus and available to them, he expects it to grow more popular and attract more recruits.
To learn more about Carroll’s esports program, visit https://rb.gy/yl0tgn.