WAUKESHA — Carroll University has launched six MBA certificate programs geared towards professionals seeking ongoing development in specific specialization areas.
The certificates consist of four three-credit courses, will be available year round, and are “stackable” building blocks to a full Master’s of Business Administration degree.
Carroll University School of Business Dean and Professor of Management Dr. Hamid Akbari said the idea behind the certificates was to provide graduate level business programming without needing students to commit to a full MBA, and the specialization allows them to pick up skills more immediately and directly related to their workplace demands and responsibilities.
The six areas of specialization are business analytics, business management, financial and supply chain management, health care administration, healthcare data analytics, and health care informatics and technology. Courses are available in-person, virtually or in hybrid format.
“They would pick and choose the area that is closest to their needs and get that certificate,” Akbari said. “They’re stackable too and (they could) eventually use that for an MBA... People are not necessarily saying ‘you know what, I want to commit to an entire graduate program.’” Akbari said a student could earn multiple certificates and roll them into a full MBA or instead earn two and some additional courses. While some business leaders swear by the results of MBA programs and others tout the need of real-world experience instead, Carroll’s more nimble approach with graduate level business classes helps offer a hybrid option that allows students to work while learning their at own pace, Akbari said.
“We understand traditional MBAs in person face-to-face for 12 months or two years is kind of gone,” he said. “The demand for traditional MBAs has gone down... but online it has gone up.”
The certificate programs do not require GRE or GMAT test scores for admission, and new offerings start every eight weeks.
To learn more about the programs, visit online at https://bit.ly/3vNuyIr.