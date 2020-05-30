WAUKESHA — Casa Tequila and Sobelman’s both announced they closed their Waukesha restaurants after a staff employee tasted positive for COVID-19.
The Casa Tequila restaurants located in Pewaukee, Hartford and West Bend will remain open.
A sign on the door of the business in Waukesha located at 2423 Kossow Road reads: “We regret to inform you that out of respect and consideration to the health of our clients and associates, Casa Tequila will be closed for a couple of weeks. One person in our kitchen staff has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and all our associates will self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. We hope you understand our position and support our decision. We will return as soon as it is safe for everyone involved.”
On Facebook, the store announced they will be closed for two weeks.
All four restaurants reopened for dine-in May 20 with modified hours. Casa Tequila announced they were following safety and sanitation practices, including up to 50% customer capacity to allow for distance between tables, the limitation of six guests per table, hand sanitizer stations, tables and chair sanitations between each use and more.
Casa Tequila wasn’t the only restaurant to close their store.
Sobelman’s Pub and Grill in Waukesha also announced on Facebook Thursday that they were closing their store because of a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
The post read: “Our remaining staff, who have been wearing face masks as a precaution, have been referred to the Health Department and we will not reopen until everyone is cleared — the health of our staff, customers and community is paramount.”
Calls to the owner of Casa Tequila and The Wisconsin Restaurant Association were not returned on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends employees that are diagnosed with COVID19 or believe they have been exposed to someone who has been diagnosed to stay home and self-monitor their symptoms.
The CDC recommends those that have been around someone with COVID-19 stay home for 14 days after exposure based on the time it takes for the illness to develop.