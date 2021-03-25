The Plan Commission tied on the vote to give the convenience store the ability to sell alcohol as a condition of their conditional use permit, but the request will still go to the Town Board for consideration April 7. The former Tri-Par at 506 N. Wauwatosa Road was acquired by Casey’s in 2018. The store currently has a cigarette license and offers convenience items, beverages and food such as pizza, sandwiches and donuts.
The original conditional use permit that Tri-Par was issued in 1998 did not allow for beer or alcohol sales. In January of 2020, the Town Board denied the convenience store’s request to pursue a beer and liquor license.
The convenience store was also looking to amend its hours in the conditional use permit to daily 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. store hours (unchanged), with 24 hours pay at the pump. The 24 hours pay at the pump recommendation failed 0 to 6 but it will proceed to the Town Board for a decision.
Richard Wollner lives next door to Casey’s and was against both requests. He has come to town officials in the past to object allowing beer and liquor being sold at that location.
“They say they want to be good neighbors but how are they good neighbors if they’re going to sell beer with a school down the road and lights on 24/7?” he said. “How much gas are they going to sell from 10 o’clock until seven in the morning?”
State statutes say that no “Class A” or “Class B” license or permit be issued to a premise of which the main entrance is less than 300 feet away from the main entrance of a school and other facilities such as hospitals or churches. It was noted by Town Administrator Eric Ryer at a previous meeting that this does not apply to Casey’s because it is located over 800 feet to the main entrance to the nearest school.
Anthony Hawks, regional director of Casey’s General Stores, said they would be willing to work with the town and neighbors to make sure the lights wouldn’t be an issue if the request for 24 hours pay at the pump was approved.
As for selling beer and liquor, Hawks said it would be an added benefit to the convenience store and that they were going to try to bring in some local alcohol like wine to the store.
A couple of plan commissioners had an issue with the requests due to the convenience store being in a neighborhood.
“I think that it’s been a neighborhood,” said Plan Commissioner Anne Lewandowski. “It is not in a business zone and I think we should stick to what is there.”
Plan Commissioner Russ Lauer said he was against the 24 hours pay at the pump but he supported Casey’s pursuing a beer and liquor license.