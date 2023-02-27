FILE — Slot machines at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel, owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, are seen in Battle Creek, Mich., Aug. 5, 2019. The casino shut down in the early months of COVID-19 pandemic, but the financial impact was blunted in part by the tribe's non-gambling businesses, including a firm involved in drone development for the federal government that was deemed "essential." (Nick Buckley/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP, File)