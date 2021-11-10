This June 23, 2021 photo shows a dealer conducting a game of roulette at Bally's casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Figures released Nov. 9, 2021 from the American Gaming Association show the nation's commercial casinos won nearly $14 billion in the third quarter of this year, marking the best three-month period in history for the industry, which is poised to have its best full year ever in 2021. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)