Caterpillar post strong Q2 profit as it raises prices

FILE - A Caterpillar machine works on the demolition of a building in downtown Pittsburgh Thursday, April 28, 2022. Caterpillar Inc. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 reported second-quarter earnings of $1.67 billion. On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $3.13. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $3.18 per share.