Industrial giant Caterpillar Inc. is relocating its headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois, to Irving, Texas.
The company has about 120 workers now in an Irving office and a Caterpillar spokesperson said the size of its local workforce will depend on future business needs. The international manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, engines, generators and locomotives has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s.
“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world,” said chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby in a statement.
Caterpillar posted nearly $51 billion in revenue last year and employed 107,700, with 63,400 workers located outside the United States. It also has a financing arm.