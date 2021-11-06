Catrina Cafe approaches opening

WAUKESHA — The new Mexican-inspired eatery, Catrina Cafe, at 118 W. Broadway has a tentative opening date set for Nov. 22.
Co-owner Liliana Farias said she recently hung outdoor signage featuring the business’ name and it is getting close to opening, aiming for the end of the month. Renovations inside the business are ongoing.
“Catrina” means an elegantly designed skeleton often used to celebrate the Day of the Dead.
Farias and Jeimi Jaramillo, Carroll University graduates, plan to follow their dreams by opening their own coffee shop. The pair met in class.
They plan to sell Mexican-inspired drinks and pastries from local businesses as well. One Mexican coffee drink they plan to serve is piloncillo, a dark coffee made with cane sugar.
The business is undergoing renovations but will also include a hand-painted mural of a bright, floral pattern.