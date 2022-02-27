FILE - Stephen Colbert, right, executive producer of the Showtime animated series "Our Cartoon President," takes part in a panel discussion on the show with fellow executive producer Chris Licht at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Jan. 6, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. Licht, who currently runs Stephen Colbert's late-night show at CBS but has a news background, is expected to be named the new president of CNN. An executive familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the news, first reported by the website Puck on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)