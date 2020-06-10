WEST BEND — Cedar Community, 113 Cedar Ridge Drive, is now officially a Great Place to Work certified company by Activated Insights, an independent research and consulting firm.
The certification process evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job, including employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on team members’ experiences throughout Cedar Community’s many divisions and campus locations.
“Cedar Community is proud of our workplace and team members who take pride in our mission and carry it out each day they come to work,” said CEO Lynn Olson in a statement. “We have been in business for over 65 years, providing compassionate care for our residents and their families. By participating in the survey, we were able to learn how our team members’ feel about the organization and how we can improve to make
it even better.”
The survey was optional and confidential.
The results show that:
■ 67% of staff members participated in the survey
■ 70% said Cedar Community is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company
■ 87% said they feel they make a difference
■ 86% said their work has special meaning and it’s not just a job
■ 84% feel a sense of pride.