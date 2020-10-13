Cedar Creek Motorsports to expand business

TOWN OF CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Town Board approved a conditional use permit application for Cedar Creek Motorsports to construct a new 45,000-square-foot building with associated site improvements.
This new building is a part of Cedar Creek Motorsport’s expansion plan on its property of 9.17 acres and will be used as a showroom/service center, according to the information given to the Town Board. The existing 26,400-square-foot building, located at 7518 STH 60, will remain on the property and be used for storage.
“The new building will provide for vehicle showroom and vehicle repair services along with dealership offices,” according to the agenda information. “The primary building façade housing the showroom and customer entrance will be oriented south towards STH 60. The building will be constructed using a combination of decorative insulated metal panels, aluminum storefront and glazing, aluminum glass overhead doors and decorative wood accented steel siding. The plan of operation for the new development will not change from the existing dealership.”
The proposed plan stated that vehicular access to the site will remain in the current location off STH 60, with no changes to existing entry.
Wayne Pipkorn said the Plan Commission had found no problems with the plan when it was before them in July.
“I think this is awesome,” said Town Board member Gary Wickert. “You guys are a great business presence in town.”
The Board also approved rezoning the entire property from M-2 Planned Industrial and Mixed Use District and B-1 Neighborhood District to B-3 Business District. No one spoke during the public hearing regarding the rezoning of the property.