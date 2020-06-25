Cedar Creek Pottery closes its store, goes online

CEDARBURG — Cedar Creek Pottery has closed down its location at N70W6340 Bridge Road and will be selling products strictly online now.
This idea came to owner Andee Warren’s mind before the COVID-19 pandemic. She said personal reasons and the Safer at Home order helped her make her final decision.
Cedar Creek Pottery has been in business for 42 years, 13 of which have been under Warren’s ownership. The business was originally founded by Dave and Pat Eitel in the spring of 1978, according to its website.
Over the years, Cedar Creek Pottery sold unique pottery crafted by Warren and many artists.
“We’re trying to still have a good variety and make sure that we have the most popular things that our customers have really liked over the years, both in the community and the tourists that come into the community,” Warren said.
The transition to online is still a work in progress but Warren is looking forward to working with her customers in new ways.
“I want to thank our customers and the Cedarburg community for 42 years of wonderful experiences,” Warren said.
Warren has many stories of helping customers find just the right gift at their business.
“I think the part of my job that I love the most is working directly with people to get that perfect pot in their hands and working with my artists to find wonderful choices for that person to get the perfect pot in their hands,” she said.
The website will be updated but to view and order products from Cedar Creek Pottery, visit cedarcreekpottery.com.
Local shoppers can get free delivery. Warren said she likes dropping off deliveries and seeing customers’ reactions to their item they purchased.
“I do miss that in-person portion of it,” she said. “I think that’s the part for me, the delivery, that has been really wonderful but I’m hoping that our customers feel the same way.”