CEDARBURG — Families have been trapped indoors for months and have been itching to go out again — so the merchants of Cedar Creek Settlement are inviting you to come in, say hello and enjoy a beautiful autumn afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Plans for the day include music in the courtyard with solo performances by singer/musicians Bobby Way from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., followed by Kevin Kennedy from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Plus, the colorful fall bounty of Witte’s Farm and Flower Market.
Inside and out, the Settlement buildings will be decorated for fall with scarecrows, pumpkins and corn stalks to celebrate the autumn season. And the Settlement merchants have planned some shopping, sampling and sales events to entice you indoors — including a gift basket drawing filled with items from Settlement shops. Alpine Gift Haus will have a Trunk Show of new European and vintage Christmas arrivals as well as discounted imported candy and a free ornament box with purchase.
Cedar Creek Trading Post will have fudge and popcorn samples and 1/4 lb of fudge or fine chocolates with each pound purchased. The Olive Sprig will offer a free gift with purchase as well as in-store specials. Cedar Creek Winery will be serving four wine samples for $8 and Anvil Pub & Grille is creating two drink specials — an Apple Cider Moscow Mule and an Apple Cinnamon Sangria — for $7. Or, to satisfy your sweet tooth, Cream & Crépe Café is creating a salted caramel cheesecake Crépe and a Caramel Apple Crépe, plus a coupon for $5 off your next lunch visit.
Fresh Twist will have a 50% off sale of summer fashions and a scratch-off for an extra discount. Tlc Casuals will have half-off summer apparel sale and instore specials and prize drawings.
Robin’s European Cottage will be sampling their French Crème and Inis Irish Perfume, plus a free gift with a $40 purchase and ReFabulous will have 10% off storewide and give you a free gift with purchase.
Masks and social distancing protocol will be required. The Cedar Creek Settlement is located at N70 W6340 Bridge Road.