CEDARBURG — Cedar Creek Winery in Cedarburg has been both a treasured local landmark and a tourism destination for people from all over the country for 30 years. And to celebrate their successful milestone anniversary this month, the winery is offering an anniversary special — a “Winemaker’s Dozen”. With the purchase of a case of wine (12 bottles) guests will get a free bottle of Gewurtztraminer or Bon Vivant. On Aug. 30, there will be a BOGO sale of their special wine glasses with their anniversary logo.
Cedar Creek Winery began when winemaker Bob Wollersheim, founder of Wollersheim Winery in Prairie du Sac, had been talking with friend and fellow winemaker Jim Pape, founder of Stone Mill Winery at Cedar Creek Settlement, about selling his Cedarburg winery to pursue other interests. Bob and Jim had worked together to found the Wisconsin Wineries Association and the timing was fortuitous. Bob jumped at the chance to start a second, sister winery in the historic former Wittenberg Woolen Mill’s stone building to serve a different customer base and in 1990 Cedar Creek Winery was born.
Bob, had been an electrical engineer working with the University of Wisconsin’s Space Science Program but he also had an interest in winemaking. He and wife JoAnn decided to shift gears and buy a farm in Prairie du Sac that had once been a winery begun by Hungarian nobleman Agoston Haraszthy in the early 1840’s. In 1984 in an agricultural exchange, Frenchman Philippe Coquard with a long family history in winemaking and degrees in vinology arrived to study and research and in 1985 was hired as Wollersheim’s vintner and later for Cedar Creek Winery.
Today it is still a notable Wisconsin family affair — although Bob passed away in 2005, daughter Julie Wollersheim Coquard married to Philippe run the Prairie du Sac Winery while Eva Wollersheim Danner and husband Steve Danner run the Cedarburg winery.
Cedar Creek Winery is located on the scenic Cedar Creek waterfall. The shop and tasting rooms are large, airy and welcoming with thick stone walls, antique brick floors and tamarack timbers. The wine cellar and fermentation room are cool and spacious and known for informative daily tours, though temporarily halted due to the pandemic.
Cedar Creek Winery’s own wines include Beau Blanc, a dry white similar to a light chardonnay made with St. Pepin grapes that are fermented and barrel aged in their cellar, and Marquette, a medium dry red made from Wisconsin grapes, aged for six months and bottled there. Their biggest sellers are Strawberry Blush, Waterfall Riesling and Bon Vivant, a light red. Cedar Creek Winery has fifteen wines, and was recently awarded a Double Gold for their Pinot Grigio at the Tasters Guild International Wine
Competition, and in late August a brand new grape wine with fruit will be unveiled.
Today the medal count in national and international competitions for both wineries total in the hundreds. In 2012, Wollersheim Winery, including several Cedar Creek wines, was awarded the distinction of Winery of the Year by the San Diego Wine Competition, beating out major wineries from Sonoma, Napa and other notable wine producers.
Many people know and enjoy Cedarburg’s Wine & Harvest Festival, Winter Festival and Strawberry Festival, all founded by the winery and known for wacky contests like grape stomping, bed races on ice and strawberry pie eating. The festivals have always been a key element in increased annual sales, but the winery has adapted to new safety protocols and has survived well with online and pick-up sales and now happily back to a normal in-person seven day a week schedule observing Wisconsin Health Department safety procedures.
Two of their creative new ideas to entice customers are the reservation-only Friday and Saturday afternoon seated tastings at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., featuring four of their wines paired with four compatible Wisconsin cheeses and a new product idea like the “At Home Party Box” for 10-12 people that pairs four handselected wines, cheeses and chocolates.
Steve, Eva, Stephanie and the entire Cedar Creek Winery staff want to say thank you and welcome back!
Cedar Creek Winery is located at N70 W6340 Bridge Road, Cedarburg. Vis or call 262-377-8020 for more information.