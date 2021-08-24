Cedar Place Apartments in Cedarburg celebrates grand opening

The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce recently helped mark the official grand opening of Cedar Place Apartments in Cedarburg with a ribbon-cutting.
Residents of the nearly full complex also enjoyed refreshments and treats at the clubhouse to celebrate. Shown cutting the ribbon is Michele Carr, Cedar Place manager, with, from left: Mikko Hilvo, Cedarburg city administrator and chamber ambassador; Duey Stroebel, owner of Cedar Place developer Terrace Realty; Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maggie Dobson (far right), and residents of Cedar Place.
