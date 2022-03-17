CEDARBURG — A 9-year-old boy is honing his entrepreneurial and creative skills at a young age through his jewelry business, Clay It On Me.
Henry Taddy of Cedarburg is selling his clay earrings at local shops such as Fyndig Salon in Cedarburg and The Bee Hive in Port Washington. His earrings will also be featured and sold at Sparrow Collective in Milwaukee.
Henry started playing with clay at a young age with his grandma. He started being more creative with slabs of clay with his mom, Abbe Marten, by adding prints to them.
Eventually he decided to make a business out of playing with clay by creating his own unique earrings.
Henry likes to try a variety of things when designing his earrings such as gold leaf paint, mica powder along with different prints. A lot of his ideas come from his brain, but he does get some help from his mom who will look up tutorials online.
“I do my best to just get as creative as possible once I know how to use everything,” Henry said.
Since Henry likes to try to do new things, not every pair of earrings are alike.
“They’re all pretty much different in their own special way,” he said.
Henry tries his best to make time to make earrings when he is not at school or playing soccer. He recently said his goal is to try to make three to five slabs a day, of which one slab can make about five to seven pairs of earrings each.
While Henry does a lot of the work, he does get a little help from Marten in terms of putting the clay earrings in the oven and drilling holes into them. They also sometimes will have some bonding time over slabs of clay.
“I think it’s great that he can learn some of these (skills) in kind of a fail-proof situation,”
Marten said. “There’s a low risk involved where he just has ample amount of ability to learn and grow and experiment and practice some of these life skills.”
Henry will have a booth at Strawberry Festival this year, so festival-goers can take a look at his earrings. He will also be participating in future farmers markets and plans to be at the Milwaukee Makers Market.