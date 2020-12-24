CEDARBURG — The Kubala Washatko Architects recently installed a 20.54 kilowatt solar panel system for the roof of their Cedarburg facility.
TKWA is a full service architectural, planning and interior design firm providing expertise for a wide range of project types. TKWA also has offices in Milwaukee and Seattle and is celebrating 40 years in business.
The firm was looking for more sustainable ways of providing energy in its building.
TKWA Partner and Project Architect Vince Micha said that as architects, they have opportunities to tell their clients how they could improve their sustainability.
“Whenever we can do something ourselves we can then tell our clients how beneficial it is,” he said. “I think it’s always better that you can have first-hand experience with that. This is right in line with our values and what we think is important for our planet. Instead of just talk-the-talk, we can walkthe- walk now.”
TKWA is a recognized leader in the design of highly sustainable buildings and has received the national American Institute of Architects “Top Ten Green Projects” Award for two projects they designed.
Installation of the solar panels were completed Dec. 9.
Micha said it will generally produce about half of their facility’s annual electric needs.
Micha also noted that their Cedarburg facility is the historic Cedarburg Light and Power station and that with the installation of the solar panels, the building is generating power once again.
During this year, TKWA has made other sustainable improvements to its building such as replacing its boiler and rooftop heating and air conditioning unit to make them more energy efficient. TKWA also added an air purification system to improve the building’s air quality.