CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Community Development Authority viewed a presentation for an estimated $8.5 million hotel proposal in the city of Cedarburg.
The city started looking at the possibility of getting a hotel in Cedarburg in 2015. City Administrator Mikko Hilvo said this would be an opportunity to gain room tax money the city is losing out on to local communities with hotels during its festivals and other large events.
“As a hotel proposal, it would be a great addition to our community and the room tax that would be paid through there would help our tourism funding,” he said.
The Cedarburg Common Council authorized and funded a hotel study by HOTEL R& D that was completed in 2016 and then updated in 2018. The city also approached Mike LaRosa to discuss the feasibility of a hotel on his property south of La Rosa Landscaping on Pioneer Road. LaRosa decided to pursue hotel development in 2019 and in 2020 engaged with HOTEL R& D to update the Cedarburg hotel study.
LaRosa came to the CDA last Wednesday with a proposal for a Cobblestone Hotel on Pioneer Road with Jeremy Griesbach, president of development for Cobblestone Hotels and BriMark Builders, LLC.
Cobblestone Hotels has over 160 properties, including one in Hartford and others in 29 states.
The proposal that was presented requested a TIF in the amount of $1.5 million from the city of Cedarburg, which CDA board members and Hilvo had concerns about. Members of the CDA had suggested it being
a pay-as-you-go TIF instead. Hilvo said Cobblestone Hotels will need to provide additional financial information for the CDA to review.
“Meanwhile, Cobblestone will work with the city planner on the other processes because there’s zoning that needs to be changed and eventually, if everything goes through, then there needs to be Plan Commission review, council review and all that,” he said.