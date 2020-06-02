CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce will host a Gift Card Extravaganza sale on Cedarburg.org starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 12. Thanks to a generous benefactor, the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce will give a $25 thank you bonus Chamber Gift Check for each $50 gift card purchased during the special sale.
“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve our business community in this way, and very appreciative of our benefactor,” said Maggie Dobson, executive director of the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce. “Because of their generosity, we are able to filter at least $30,000 into our Cedarburg business community if the public helps us by purchasing gift cards during the Extravaganza.”
To buy a gift certificate and receive a bonus Chamber Gift Check, go to Cedarburg. org and click on the Gift Card Extravaganza icon on the homepage starting at 8 a.m. on June 12. Choose a business to support from the drop-down list and make your purchase. Gift Cards are available in $50 denominations. Purchases are unlimited, but each person will only receive up to two $25 bonus Chamber Gift Checks. For complete rules, visit Cedarburg. org.
The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce serves over 300 member businesses and is celebrating its 75th year in 2020.