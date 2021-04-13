MADISON — Twenty-five entries representing sectors as broad as health, cleantech, education and innovations in products or services are competing in the finalist round of the 18th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.
The contestants have emerged after two rounds of judging in the contest organized through the Wisconsin Technology Council and its sponsors and volunteers. “It will be young companies such as those advancing in this year’s contest that will help to lead the economic recovery once COVID-19 recedes in Wisconsin and beyond,” said Greg Lynch, chairman of the Tech Council and a partner at the law firm of Michael Best.
Estrigenix Therapeutics of Cedarburg is listed as one of the several finalists.
Finalists will submit 15 to 20-page business plans for review by a panel of more than 80 judges. Each plan describes the core product or service, defines the customer base, estimates the size of the market, identifies competition, list members of the management team and provides key financial data. Finalists are also encouraged to provide feedback from a potential or current customer.
The “Diligent Dozen,” or top 12 business plans announced in late May, will present live to contest judges and people who attend the Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference on a digital platform June 2-3. Category winners, as well as the 2021 Grand Prize Winner, will be announced at the close of the conference. More information will be available in coming weeks at www.witrepsconference.com.