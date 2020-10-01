CEDARBURG — Cedarburg residents may be seeing a pedal tavern peddling its way through the downtown area next year.
The Cedarburg Common Council approved a concept from North 48, W62 N599 Washington Ave., to operate a pedal tavern in the city starting in 2021. An ordinance will have to be created to regulate its use. The ordinance would cover things such as traffic flow and safety, hours of operation, music and more. City Administrator Mikko Hilvo said the chiefs of the police and fire departments will be involved in drafting the ordinance as well.
“It’s something that I think is going to be great for people to experience downtown Cedarburg, for people to be able to have fun,” said Jordan Cole, owner of North 48.
Cole was looking to run one pedal tavern Thursdays through Sundays seasonally. He added that an employee from North 48 will drive the quadrivehicle and get the proper license for it.
Cole submitted a new route plan to Hilvo, which was not in the council’s packet. The new route showed the pedal tavern starting on Hanover Avenue, turning left on Cleveland Avenue and immediately turning right onto Bridge Road. Then the pedal tavern would go south on Washington Avenue and loop back onto Hanover Avenue.
Hilvo referenced pedal taverns being used in Milwaukee and Oconomowoc and listed an ordinance about pedal taverns from Oconomowoc.
While council members expressed their support in moving forward with the concept, some were concerned with traffic being affected on the pedal tavern’s route.
Cole said the pedal tavern will be stopping and pulling over at different businesses on its route like Anvil Pub & Grille, Maxwell’s and other places. He noted that there would be at least one stop on Washington Avenue.
Customers can bring alcohol on the pedal tavern and will only be able to drink beverages while sitting in it, according to the information provided to the Common Council. No beverages will be sold on the vehicle. Despite the council members’ concerns, the concept was unanimously approved.
Council member Sherry Bublitz said as long as there aren’t major issues or complaints about traffic or the pedal tavern going through residential areas, she was in support of the concept.
“I think it’s a great tourist attraction,” she said. “I think that it’s cool that (Cole’s) composing this and that other establishments are going to actually benefit from it as well. It’s not just North 48 that’s going to benefit from it.”
Mayor Mike O’Keefe said he thought this was a great idea.
“It skews a little bit younger, which is kind of the demographic that is sometimes, I think, we neglect a little bit in Cedarburg,” he said.