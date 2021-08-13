CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Common Council discussed how they wanted to be proactive in their interest in the future of the Weil Pump site, formerly the Mercury Marine, on Western Road.
The 12.76-acre property is owned by Jackson Western LLC. Weil Pump’s operations will eventually move to the Wilo headquarters and production facility at the Highway 60 business park in Cedarburg.
The city of Cedarburg has been in the early stages of discussions and ideas regarding the site because the site is not for sale, but it has been deemed a Smart Growth area.
Smart Growth areas are identified as areas that potentially are blighted properties or are properties that might become available for future development.
City Administrator Mikko Hilvo said the property owner plans to raze the buildings once Weil Pump moves out in February of 2022. After that, they will look at any potential environmental issues that need to be handled at the property, handle that and then put the property up for sale.
At the Common Council meeting on Monday, the aldermen and Mayor Mike O’Keefe discussed hiring The Kubala Washatko Architects and Vandewalle Associates as consultants to provide a site redevelopment plan and economic analysis for the Smart Growth area.
“The purpose of hiring a firm is to figure out the best and highest use for the site based on a detailed analysis done by a company that has experience in redevelopment of blighted sites,” according to the agenda information provided to the Common Council.
Matt Frydach and Wayne Reckard of TKWA and Scott Harrington of Vandewalle Associates were present during the meeting. The cost of hiring the two firms would not exceed $34,000 according to the agenda information.
Hilvo and Council members noted how important this property is for the future of Cedarburg.
“I really think this is a game changer for our downtown. … I think we have an opportunity to have something that pays us back so much,” said Council member Kristin Burkart, adding that she wants the city to drive the potential plans for the property.
A couple of Council members were concerned about including the property owner into some of their discussions about the site since the property is still private and not for sale yet. Council member Sheri Bublitz said she was concerned about spending money for consultants without seeing if they have the property owner’s support.
Harrington said that Vandewalle Associates has been involved in projects where had helped cities plan something out for private properties before they were up for sale.
The Common Council advised Hilvo to continue discussion with the property owner on the redevelopment of the site and also have a meeting with the Cedarburg Community Development Authority on the TKWA and Vandewalle proposal.
Other business
In other business, the Common Council approved a final plat and development agreement for the Hidden Grove Subdivision located at N104-W6620 Susan Lane.
This project consists of seven lots ranging in size from 13,122 square feet to 31,860 square feet situated around a half-circle roadway that connects to Susan Lane. This development will result in Susan Lane becoming a through street, with the south half of pavement being paid for by the city, as owners of the fronting property, and the north half being paid for by the developer, according to the agenda information.