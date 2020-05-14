CEDARBURG — Plans for a business park in the city are coming together. The Common Council approved the creation and project plans of the Highway 60 business park, or Tax Incremental District No. 6, after the Community Development Authority approved it in late April.
The business park is a 20-year industrial district comprising approximately 60 acres of city-owned land, with 49 acres of that being developable land. The council approved a developer’s agreement with an anchor tenant after meeting in a closed session.
The Common Council also approved extending sanitary sewer and water utilities from Sheboygan Road west across privately owned land to serve the city-owned Highway 60 business park.
The public utilities would run from Sheboygan Road/County Road I west through the parcel located at 1219 County Road I, Town of Cedarburg to the business park at 6603 State Road 60, according to the information presented to the Cedarburg Plan Commission, which recommended approval during a meeting before the council meeting Monday. This wasn’t the city’s first choice.
At first, city officials went to the Cedarburg Town Board requesting the approval of a petition to extend their sanitary sewer system across three parcels owned by Circle B by means of a 40’ utility easement. The Town Board took no action on the request.
“The board appreciated the request and noted they want to be good neighbors and understand the benefit to the community for the business park to move forward, but had questions regarding engineering specifications for the project, as well as legal questions they wanted to get to the town attorney for answers, and requested time to do so,” said Town Administrator Eric Ryer.
“The board noted the business park will be for the good of the community, just that they had questions that could not be answered on the spot and they did not feel comfortable taking action without those answers,” Ryer added.
Mayor Mike O’Keefe said during the Plan Commission meeting they would have to hire Single Source for easement appraisal services associated with the business park, which was approved by the council.
“This alternative, although just slightly less desirable, it does work and it’s going to meet our purposes. We should be OK,” O’Keefe said.