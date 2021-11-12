CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Common Council expressed support for a proposed subdivision for the 40-acre former Tillman Quarry site.
City officials have been consulting with petitioner Craig Caliendo, president of Kings Way Homes, about a side-by-side residential project. The Cedarburg Plan Commission and Common Council have expressed concerns about the wooded areas of the parcel.
The stand of woods in the southwest corner of the site has been identified by the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Plan Commission (SEWRPC) as a critical species habitat site, known as the Cedarburg Woods-West Site and they recommend preserving the entire woods in full. It is also identified in the city’s Smart Growth Comprehensive Land Use Plan as one that should be maintained and protected.
The commission and council recommended the two buildings at the north end of the woods be removed and that the road be shifted away from the northwest corner to better protect the woods in that area.
The council on Monday saw the revised project of 35 side-by-side ranch style buildings (70 units), which is down from the original proposal of 37 buildings (74 units).
“I really appreciate how closely you’ve worked with us to try to get to this point,” said Council member Pat Thome, who is also a member of the Plan Commission, to Caliendo. “I know there was a lot of give and take and it’s very much appreciated and I am excited about this development. I think it’s going to be a great addition to the community.”
Now that the council members have expressed their support on the revised plans, the applicant will submit his annexation petition to the Town of Cedarburg and, in accordance with the Zoning Code, the site will temporarily be placed in the RS-1 Single-Family Zoning District until permanent zoning is established, according to the memo. Following that, the next step in the process will have the applicant pursuing Use Plan amendment to establish the appropriate classification for the project and rezoning to the permanent zoning specific to the project.