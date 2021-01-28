Cedarburg Council OKs quadricycle ordinance

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Common Council unanimously approved an ordinance that would allow the operation of quadricycles in the city.
Owner Jordan Cole of North 48, W62 N599 Washington Ave., was looking to run one pedal tavern seasonally starting this year. The operation consists of a quadricycle rented from Pedal Tavern MKE. The council approved the request in concept at its meeting Sept. 28 and an ordinance was drafted regarding commercial quadricycles.
But the plan met some opposition from residents who were upset with the original proposed route that would’ve had the pedal tavern going through residential neighborhoods.
The Common Council received many phone calls and letters from residents and a petition was even started in opposition of the route.
Cole came back to the council Monday with a new proposed route that he says avoids residential neighborhoods. The new route starts on Turner Street, turns onto Hanover Avenue, then goes down Mill Street, turns onto Washington Avenue and goes north down that street until it stops at the Cedar Creek Settlement. After that, the pedal tavern will go south on Washington Avenue and loop back to Mill Street, then onto Hanover Avenue and back to Turner Street.
A couple of residents argued that even with the new route, the pedal tavern will pass some residences, including some apartments that are located on Hanover Avenue.
The Common Council changed the times of operation to Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The council also asked the ordinance be amended to only allow one vehicle license to be available for issuance instead of a maximum of three.
Customers can bring alcohol on the pedal tavern and will only be able to drink beverages while sitting in it. No beverages will be sold on the vehicle and smoking will not be allowed while riding the pedal tavern.
The following is noted in the ordinance: No person may be issued a commercial quadricycle driver’s license unless the person has reached 21 years of age and has a valid Wisconsin driver’s license.
Operation during special events such as Cedarburg festivals is prohibited. No person or business may drive or operate a commercial quadricycle in the city except on the streets or routes authorized by the Common Council.
Glass containers are prohibited on the quadricycle.
The commercial quadricycle business must furnish receptacles. The driver must ensure all passengers properly dispose of such items.
Renewal application will be made on an annual basis.
In the motion to approve the ordinance, the council for now requested that the quadricycle not be allowed to have amplified sound or music. This is because some council members wanted to wait until they revisit music in the downtown area before putting anything about music in the quadricycle ordinance.
Some council members and residents were concerned about traffic, especially on Washington Avenue. Cole said he and other drivers would pull the pedal tavern to the side if traffic builds up and if fire trucks, ambulances or police need to pass through.
The pedal tavern will also be making a couple of stops on its route.
“The whole point is for (participants) to be on the pedal tavern 25% of the time and then the rest inside different shops, restaurants, bars for the whole tour,” Cole said.
Council member Sherry Bublitz said she was glad that the route was changed and was in support of giving North 48 a shot at operating a pedal tavern.
“I just feel that we should give him the chance to make this successful, for the city, for him, for the businesses,” she said, adding that she wants to do everything she can to support local businesses during this time.