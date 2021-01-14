CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Common Council is still discussing the possibility of allowing North 48, W62 N599 Washington Ave., to operate a pedal tavern in the city starting this year.
The Common Council approved the request in concept at its meeting Sept. 28. An ordinance has been drafted regarding commercial quadricycles and was given to the council Monday. The Common Council will make an official decision on the idea and ordinance at a future meeting.
Owner Jordan Cole of North 48 was looking to run one pedal tavern seasonally. He referenced pedal taverns being used in Milwaukee and Oconomowoc.
The pedal tavern would go south on Washington Avenue during its route and make one stop on that street. Cole said the pedal tavern will be stopping and pulling over at different businesses on its route like Anvil Pub & Grille, Maxwell’s and other places.
Customers can bring alcohol on the pedal tavern and will only be able to drink beverages while sitting in it, according to the information provided to the Common Council. No beverages will be sold on the vehicle.
While some council members showed their support, there were still concerns about noise from the pedal tavern, its route going through residential areas and traffic.
Council member Kristin Burkart said she did not like the time of operation of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for quadricycles and was not a fan of the current route, which goes through a residential area on St. John Avenue.
“I would be pretty ticked off if this was going through my neighborhood all weekend long, every summer, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” she said. “I would just ask that my fellow council members take into consideration the people that live on St. John (Avenue) and even those few residences on Hanover, just north of City Hall.”
A couple of council members were interested in setting a limit in the ordinance of how many quadricycles are allowed to operate in the city.
In regard to concerns the council expressed, Mayor Mike O’Keefe said that the ordinance wouldn’t be chiseled into stone and they could try this for a summer and see how it goes.
“It’s something we can revisit,” O’Keefe said.
Council member Jack Arnett said everyone he’s talked to about this idea is excited about it.
“I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “I think it’s going to be very popular and bring some people to Cedarburg and showcase our city a little bit.”