CEDARBURG — Cedarburg Creek Farm will be holding Market Days for the first time this summer.
Cedarburg Creek Farm is a family-owned and operated business located at 649 Highway 60. Market Days will take place on Saturdays starting at 9 a.m. this summer on June 5, June 26, July 10 and Aug. 28. Masks are not required.
Part-owner Shawn Maney said he and his family have been getting calls from people who want to come to the farm. Part of the idea behind Market Days came after the May and July Maxwell Street Days were canceled due to COVID-19.
“So we’re going to try this as a way of being open, giving people something to do,” Maney said.
On Market Days, attendees will have the opportunity to roam Cedarburg Creek Farm and take part in a number of fun activities for all ages. Guests can shop for various items from vendors like local farmers who will be selling their produce. Children can meet animals at the farm’s petting zoo, play in a bounce house or have fun on kiddie rides. In addition, Maney is looking to have live entertainment during the Market Days. The kitchen will also be open and hamburgers will be sold.
Cedarburg Creek Farm was hit hard last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but things started to pick up last fall.
“Now this year’s been totally different,” Maney said.
The farm recently had four birthday parties in one weekend.
Maney and the farm will also be offering some services during some upcoming small events and will be taking part in the Washington County Fair.
However, it was a disappointment for Maney when the Strawberry Festival was canceled this year. Cedarburg Creek Farm runs hay rides and bounce houses during the festival. Maney called it a “huge blow” and said a big part of their income comes from the festival.
But Maney said he is excited to try to run Market Days.
“I’m always excited to try something new,” he said. “I’m always figuring out how to make this farm profitable enough to stay in business.”
Follow Cedarburg Creek Farm’s Facebook page to stay updated on information about its Market Days. For more information about Cedarburg Creek Farm, visit www.cedarburgcreekfarm.com.
The farm is currently closed except for private events. Maney is unsure if Market Days will become an annual event.