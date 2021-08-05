CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit for Man Shed Brewing Co. LLC, for a different location in downtown Cedarburg. In February 2020, the Cedarburg Plan Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for Man Shed Brewing Co. LLC, which owners Gary Kabitzke and Bob Vanderloop planned to use to operate a microbrewery within the building of the former Larson’s Paint Store at W51-N729 Keup Road.
Not too long after that, the COVID-19 pandemic became more prevalent in the United States. Vanderloop said in March that they had to initially halt their plans due to the pandemic.
Plans to operate in the former Larson’s Paint Store never materialized, so Kabitzke returned to the Plan Commission for approval to operate his microbrewery business in the north half of the downtown building located at W62-N590 Washington Avenue. The building occupies Handen Distillery, which will still operate there, City Planner Jon Censky said.
In Kabitzke’s business summary, he said he will be producing craft beers and sodas for consumption on site and to distribute to stores, bars and restaurants. There will also be a tasting room and a brewery room.
The applicant proposed the hours of operation to be Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m.
“Since this building currently houses the Handen Distillery, approved in 2015, the two uses seem to complement each other,” according to the memo.
At the original proposed location at the former Larson’s Paint Store, residents had concerns about the possibility of a smell coming from the microbrewery, more traffic on the nearby roads, the property values of nearby homes and the amount of trucks coming to the business.
Members of the commission and Mayor Mike O’Keefe agreed that they liked the new location.
“I think this is a terrific spot. I’m happy to see it there,” council member Pat Thome said.