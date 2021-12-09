CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Plan Commission on Monday approved a proposal from the Stagecoach Inn for a 1,646-square-foot accessory building to be placed behind the bed-and-breakfast business.
The applicants, Bill and Anne Conley, received support from the Landmarks Commission prior to coming to the Plan Commission.
“This year has represented a year of pivoting, a lot of pivoting, and so you’re kind of looking at an exhibit of what I call the Stagecoach Inn 4.0,” Bill Conley said. “We’ve gone from this step to that step to that step and we’re kind of done. We have to do this in order to accommodate our needs. Our guests are asking for larger spaces for gatherings.”
This building would take the place of the temporary tent the Stagecoach Inn has been using during the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes an open gathering area, bathrooms and kitchen facilities. The intent of the accessory building is to separate the entertainment activities that the Conleys promote on their site from their bed-and-breakfast, according to the memo prepared by City Planner Jon Censky.
“The new building is designed to look as if it is original to the site and is consistent with the look of other outbuildings in the downtown area,” the memo states.
Seven parking stalls will be introduced along the south side of the newstructure that will be accessed across a drive that the Stagecoach Inn shares with the adjacent PJ Piper Pancake House. The Plan Commission recommended that the Conleys submit a parking and driveway agreement with PJ Piper.