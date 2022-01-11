CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Plan Commission recommended amending the land use plan and rezoning the property of the former Mercury Marine site at N49W6337 Western Road.
Last month, plan commissioners reviewed concept plans from P2 Development Company, LLC, for a mixed residential development on the site. City Planner Jon Censky said the council will hold public hearings for both amendments at a future meeting in February.
The Plan Commission is recommending to change the use classification for the site from the medium-density residential to medium density residential on the south portion of the site, and high-density residential for the remainder of the site. The Plan Commission is also recommending rezoning the parcel from M-2 general manufacturing district to Rs-6 single-family/two-family residential and Rm-2 multiple-family residential, along with a planned urban development overlay.
The proposed development includes single-family pocket neighborhood homes (26 units with two-car garages), townhomes (44 units with two-car garages), and two apartment buildings with underground parking (50 luxury apartment homes and 110 luxury apartment homes), according to the project narrative. The residential elements will be all tied together as one unified planned development.
The project would also result in a public road extending from Western Road, at its intersection with Hanover Avenue, south through this project to Jackson Street.
The site was targeted for redevelopment when the city drafted its Smart Growth Comprehensive Land Use Plan, wherein it is identified as Smart Growth Area No. 2. Smart Growth areas are identified as areas that potentially are blighted properties or are properties that might become available for future development.
The amended land use plan and rezoning request will need to go to the Common Council for final approval.