CEDARBURG — A concept review for a mixed residential development of the former Mercury Marine site at N49W6337 Western Road was presented to the Cedarburg Plan Commission on Monday.
The proposed development by Robert Bach of P2 Development Company LLC includes single-family pocket neighborhood homes (26 units with two-car garages), townhomes (44 units with two-car garages), and two apartment buildings with underground parking (50 luxury apartment homes and 100 luxury apartment homes), according to the project narrative. The residential elements will be all tied together as one unified planned development.
The project would also result in a public road extending from Western Road, at its intersection with Hanover Avenue, south through this project, to Jackson Street, according to the memo prepared by City Planner Jon Censky that was given to the Plan Commission. City staff asked the applicant to have a traffic study conducted for this project. In the proposed project there are some public parking spaces for the city to use.
Bach mentioned some benefits of the development such as residents being able to walk to the downtown area and being so close to the Ozaukee Interurban Trail.
Bach reported that they are working through the environmental issues with the site and will have to develop a remediation plan with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. He added that they are looking to possibly create a TIF for this project. Bach estimated that construction could take approximately 36 months.
The site was targeted for redevelopment when the city drafted the City of Cedarburg Smart Growth Comprehensive Land Use Plan, wherein it is identified as Smart Growth Area No. 2. Smart Growth areas are identified as areas that potentially are blighted properties or are properties that might become available for future development.
One development of P2 Development Company LLC is the Foxtown development projects on Westin Drive in Mequon, which includes retail, apartments and pocket homes. The company will also be developing Foxtown Townhomes with 45 townhome units on Buntrock Avenue in Mequon with construction to start in the spring of 2022.
The next step for P2 Development Company LLC is to file a petition to amend the Land Use Plan and rezoning petition to introduce the appropriate base zoning districts and the PUD Overlay District, according to the memo.