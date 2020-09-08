Cedarburg Plan Commission views initial plans for new Wilo facility

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Plan Commission was able to get a look at an overview of Wilo’s concept building plans for their new facility in the Highway 60 Business Park. During a meeting last week, the Plan Commission provided some initial feedback on the preliminary plans.
Wilo, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of pumps and pump systems, is planning to build a new 244,000-square foot headquarters and production facility in Cedarburg at the Highway 60 business park, or Tax Incremental District No. 6. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2020.
WILO USA LLC, a subsidiary of WILO SE, announced this investment in May, after a developer’s agreement was approved by the Cedarburg Common Council May 11.
Wilo is based in Dortmund, Germany and employs around 7,800 employees in over 70 subsidiaries around the world.
This new headquarters for the manufacturing company will bring the combined operations of Wilo USA, Weil Pump, Scot Pump and Wilo Machine Co. to a single production site, according to a May announcement. Wilo acquired Cedarburg manufacturers Weil Pump, Scot Pump and Karak Machine Co. in 2017, followed by the asset acquisition of American- Marsh Pumps in 2019.
Chris Wenzler, the lead architect in this project, presented the preliminary plans Thursday evening.
“We’re locating it such that we can provide visitor and employee parking along the north as well as some employee parking on the east directly off of that access road,” he said.
The north end of the building is planned to be the office component of the facility and part of the north side will be bumped out 16 feet from the rest of the building, according to Wenzler. There will be an open-office environment with a lot of light coming in from windows in the front.
The north face of the facility will have an entrance for visitors with a fountain. There is also a “strong emphasis” on the employee entrance on that side as well with a patio and solid canopy and shade structure.
The docks will face the west with a large berm and heavy vegetation along the west property line to screen the docks.
A large monument sign with flag poles will be located where drivers would see when they round the corner from Highway 60 and come into the business park.
The initial presentation was given positive reviews by members of the Plan Commission.
“To have it come together so quickly and see such an exciting building, I really think this is fantastic,” Mayor Mike O’Keefe said.
Jeff Schopp, Wilo’s project manager, said they are looking into adding solar panels on the roof of the facility.
“Wilo is very big on environmental concerns with the facility, so they have a long list of things that we need to consider to be a very environmentally friendly facility and that’s certainly one of them,” he said.
The Plan Commission will take a deeper look at the plans and will make a decision on it in a future meeting.