Cedarburg residents start petition against pedal tavern

CEDARBURG — Residents are upset over a potential route for a pedal tavern that is being proposed by North 48 to the Cedarburg Common Council.
Owner Jordan Cole of North 48, W62 N599 Washington Ave., was looking to operate one pedal tavern Thursday through Sunday seasonally in the city.
The Common Council approved the request in concept at its meeting Sept. 28. An ordinance has been drafted regarding commercial quadricycles and was given to the council Jan. 11. The Common Council was planning to make an official decision at its next meeting Monday.
The proposed route for the pedal tavern would go south on Washington Avenue to Mill Street, Hanover Avenue, Cleveland Street, Saint John Avenue to Bridge Road and loop around again.
A few residents expressed their frustration with not only the route of the pedal tavern possibly going through their residential neighborhoods, but that they weren’t notified by the city that this was up for discussion.
Ulrike Bufton lives on Cleveland Street and said that she, her neighbors and some local businesses on the route were shocked and upset that they weren’t told of this plan. Bufton went door-to-door and notified others of the pedal tavern and started a petition, which currently has over 20 signatures.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate at all for a business to be pushing their stuff into our residential area,” she said.
Bufton said she is concerned of a pedal tavern decreasing property values, noting that she is a landlord of properties in Cedarburg, some of which are on the proposed route.
Nadia Hufstetler lives on Saint John Avenue and found out about the plan from Bufton last week. She described Saint John Avenue as a quiet street with young families with children and older couples.
“This is an area where we did not sign up to have a traveling drunk bus,” she said.
Hufstetler was concerned about possible noise and there being drunk people passing through the street.
Hufstetler said she had nothing against North 48 and understood that businesses have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she didn’t think having a pedal tavern route through a residential area was appropriate.
Ruth Cook, who lives on Hanover Avenue, said she and others on her street received a letter from council member Kristin Burkart late last week about the pedal tavern idea and the proposed route. Cook has sent an email to the city about her concerns of allowing a quadricycle to run through her street.
Cook said the residents of Hanover Avenue have been very supportive to the city during festivals and music nights in the downtown.
“The Common Council should return the same support to the residents and families who reside here and this activity doesn’t seem to be very well planned at this point,” she said. “It needs more input from the residents.”
All three women plan to attend the Common Council meeting via Zoom.
Burkart said at the last council meeting that she did not like the time of operation of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for quadricycles and was not a fan of the route including residential areas. On Tuesday, she said she and other council members have received numerous phone calls and emails over the past weekend.
Burkart said that if the proposed route and time of operation stays the same, she would be opposed to the ordinance.
“I don’t feel like this should be going through a residential area,” she said. “If it benefits businesses, great, but it shouldn’t disrupt our residents.”