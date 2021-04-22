Cedarburg Toy Company celebrates 10 years

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg Toy Company recently marked its 10th anniversary in business with a celebration featuring a storewide sale, giveaways and more.
The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the store.
From left are: Maggie Dobson, executive director of the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce; Zach and Natasha Loos, owners of Cedarburg Toy Company; Bridgie Phoa, Chamber board member representing New Fortune Asian Cuisine; Mason Phoa; Alex and Sofia Hilvo; and Mikko Hilvo, chamber ambassador and city of Cedarburg Administrator.
